Video shows truck crashing through Michigan gas station front doors, driver tears off license plate

Surveillance footage at a BP gas station in Brandon Township shows a truck driving straight through the front doors of the business.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the 1700 Block of Ortonville Road. The man, identified as William Edmonds, plowed straight into the gas station. The video shows pretty clearly the truck as it crosses the gas station parking lot into the entrance. In separate footage from inside the gas station, Edmonds is shown ripping off the license plate of his truck, before leaving the gas station.

Police report that Edmonds was a regular customer and had purchased beer that night. He opened one and got into his vehicle, which was parked at one of the pumps. He drove off at a high rate of speed in the parking lot, before making a 180-degree turn, hitting a gas pump island and driving into the building.

In separate footage from inside the gas station, Edmonds is shown ripping off the license plate of his truck. An employee at the gas station said he took that, some papers out of the truck and fled on foot.

Edmonds was found and arrested 13 hours later at his home in Groveland Township.

In a follow-up interview with the suspect, Edmonds said he wanted to speed around the gas pumps because his new tires spin easily. As he was driving around the pumps, he said he hit a curb and lost control, before crashing into the store.

He's been charged with a two-count warrant for Reckless Driving and Failing to Report an accident. He's been arraigned and has been issued a $5,000 personal bond. He's not allowed to return to the store and must test twice weekly for alcohol and drugs.