Vigil for victim of wrong way crash

A balloon release and vigil was held this evening for Tytiana Duskin who was the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-75 near Dearborn Street. The crash took place on June 23rd around 4am.

State police are working to get to the bottom of what happened. The key question is why the 36-year-old female suspect was driving the wrong way on I-75 between Grand River and Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Police say the suspect was driving a red SUV.

Police received a 911 call just two minutes before the crash, reporting a driver entering I-75 at Dearborn Street and traveling the wrong way heading northbound in the southbound lanes. Shortly afterward, a crash occurred.

There are still many pieces of this puzzle that investigators are working to put together.

"We're still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, trying to understand why this driver was going the wrong way. Were they lost? Were they from the area? Where were they coming from, and where were they going?" said Michigan State Police Lt. Ty Howard. "From what I was told, she's suffering from a leg injury. I'm not sure of the severity of that injury, but there is an injury to her leg. Absolutely, there is going to be a toxicology report conducted. Once we get those results, that will help determine what charges, if any, will be submitted to the prosecutor."

The family has established a Go Fund Me account to help Duskin's 16-year-old son Julian.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-tytianas-legacy-julians-future