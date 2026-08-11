Passed out driver in middle of I-75 found with weapons in Oakland County

article

Michigan State Police were dispatched to a vehicle blocking lanes on I-75 near Clintonville Road in Oakland County Sunday night.

Dig deeper:

Troopers found a 44-year-old Flint man passed out behind the wheel with open alcohol containers on the passenger seat.

Two large knives were also found in the vehicle - measuring 9 and 12 inches long apiece.

"The man appeared intoxicated and preliminary testing indicated he had over twice the legal limit blood alcohol content," said Michigan State Police on X. "He is a convicted felon out on bond for Operating While Intoxicated."

The suspect is being held at the Oakland County Jail on two counts of CCW, two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, open intoxicants, operating without securities (insurance), and operating while intoxicated, high BAC.