'Best day ever turned into the saddest day:' Roseville wedding interrupted with gunfire

The Brief Three people were shot and a couple more were injured in a shooting outside of a wedding venue on Saturday. It was supposed to be a happy event for the happily married couple and their families, but a fight outside between guests led to a shooting. FOX 2 spoke to the groom, who wants to remain anonymous, about what he believes took place.



The search continues for the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting incident outside a banquet hall in Roseville Saturday night. The violence took place in the parking lot of the Athena Hall as a wedding reception was ending.

Reactions to Roseville wedding shooting

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It was supposed to be a happy event for the happily married couple and their families, but a fight outside between guests led to a shooting, leaving three people shot. Then, another person was hit by a vehicle that was attempting to leave the scene.

As the search for suspects continues, the groom and the owner of Athena Hall are sounding off.

"This was like the best day ever turned into the saddest day," the groom told FOX 2. "Only thing uplifting me and my wife, we know we did our half, our part, celebrated how we’re supposed to celebrate. We just wish the individuals who did everything didn’t show up or didn’t come to celebrate with us."

"The most thing I feel bad about, the kids who were in the event, in the wedding," said Athena Hall owner Youil Ishmail. "What are they going to grow up, what are they going to tell their kids or their somebody? I was in a wedding and people start shooting outside of the building."

"It was a chaotic scene for officers arriving," said Roseville Police Chief Mitchell Berlin. "Talked to some of them this morning. When they responded, cars were fleeing, people injured. Immediately had to render and then try to sort it out, as we’re not getting a lot of cooperation just yet from a lot of people involved. So hopefully that comes this week."

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Police make it clear that they do not believe this incident was the result of anything gang-related. The chief says this wedding reception was a family function that appeared to go sideways.

FOX 2 spoke to the groom, who wants to remain anonymous, about what he believes took place.

"Don’t know what the issue was," he said. "Don’t know who was out there doing it, what took place. All I know, we were wrapping up the gifts, getting ready to head out, and they said it was something going on in the parking lot. Walked into a bunch of people running everywhere."

The owner of Athena Hall makes it clear this was an isolated incident, and he has never had an incident like this take place on his property. He wants people to know it’s safe to have your event at Athena Hall.

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