Violent Fraser crash on Groesbeck Highway sends two to the hospital
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck crashed into an auto body shop after the driver suffered a medical emergency.
Big picture view:
The crash on Groesbeck Highway left a boarded-up window at the shop. At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a box truck crashed into Clem's Transmission Auto Center. A tow truck was also involved, with the driver pinned.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital and the family of the tow truck driver says he suffered injuries.
Local perspective:
Dashcam video was given to FOX 2 by Stephen Gmeiner. He says he was driving northbound on Groesbeck Highway near 14 Mile when he saw a box truck cross a few lanes, with no turning signals, and slam into a building.
Gmeiner says he still can’t believe what he saw.
What's next:
As of Wednesday evening, there has been no word yet on the condition of the truck driver.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.