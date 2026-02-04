Expand / Collapse search

Violent Fraser crash on Groesbeck Highway sends two to the hospital

By
Published  February 4, 2026 11:50pm EST
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
Fraser witnesses recount violent crash on Groesbeck Highway

Fraser witnesses recount violent crash on Groesbeck Highway

A truck crashes into an auto body shop after the driver suffers a medical emergency.

The Brief

    • A crash on Groesbeck Highway left two drivers hospitalized and a building damaged. 
    • At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a box truck crashed into Clem's Transmission Auto Center.

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck crashed into an auto body shop after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Big picture view:

The crash on Groesbeck Highway left a boarded-up window at the shop. At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a box truck crashed into Clem's Transmission Auto Center. A tow truck was also involved, with the driver pinned. 

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and the family of the tow truck driver says he suffered injuries.

Local perspective:

Dashcam video was given to FOX 2 by Stephen Gmeiner. He says he was driving northbound on Groesbeck Highway near 14 Mile when he saw a box truck cross a few lanes, with no turning signals, and slam into a building.

Gmeiner says he still can’t believe what he saw.

What's next:

As of Wednesday evening, there has been no word yet on the condition of the truck driver. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Car crashesMetro Detroit