Violent Fraser crash on Groesbeck Highway sends two to the hospital

At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a box truck crashed into Clem's Transmission Auto Center.



A truck crashed into an auto body shop after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

The crash on Groesbeck Highway left a boarded-up window at the shop. At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a box truck crashed into Clem's Transmission Auto Center. A tow truck was also involved, with the driver pinned.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and the family of the tow truck driver says he suffered injuries.

Dashcam video was given to FOX 2 by Stephen Gmeiner. He says he was driving northbound on Groesbeck Highway near 14 Mile when he saw a box truck cross a few lanes, with no turning signals, and slam into a building.

Gmeiner says he still can’t believe what he saw.

As of Wednesday evening, there has been no word yet on the condition of the truck driver.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.