Virginia woman missing since 2012 believed to be living in Metro Detroit
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Virginia woman who has reportedly been missing for 13 years has possibly been living in Metro Detroit, according to officials.
What they're saying:
The Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia announced on Thursday that they believe now 57-year-old Kathryn Bene Griffin, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2012 in Portsmouth, is living in Michigan.
Griffin was last seen by a family member at her place of employment in 2012 when she departed the business riding a brown bicycle. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a plaid jacket, and a black smock. Where she went was unknown.
Dig deeper:
Griffin is described as approximately 5'4" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short dark hair.
She has both ears pierced and a large scar on her stomach.
Police believe she lives near the Wayne area in Metro Detroit.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.