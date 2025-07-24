Expand / Collapse search

Virginia woman missing since 2012 believed to be living in Metro Detroit

By Brendan Vrabel
Published  July 24, 2025 7:45pm EDT
Missing Persons
FOX 2 Detroit
article

The Brief

    • A woman from Virginia who went missing in 2012 is believed to be living in Metro Detroit, according to police. 
    • Griffin was last seen by a family member at her place of employment in 2012 when she departed the business riding a brown bicycle. 
    • Griffin is described as approximately 5'4" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short dark hair. 

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Virginia woman who has reportedly been missing for 13 years has possibly been living in Metro Detroit, according to officials. 

What they're saying:

The Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia announced on Thursday that they believe now 57-year-old Kathryn Bene Griffin, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2012 in Portsmouth, is living in Michigan. 

Griffin was last seen by a family member at her place of employment in 2012 when she departed the business riding a brown bicycle. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a plaid jacket, and a black smock. Where she went was unknown. 

Dig deeper:

Griffin is described as approximately 5'4" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short dark hair. 

She has both ears pierced and a large scar on her stomach. 

Police believe she lives near the Wayne area in Metro Detroit. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.

Missing PersonsWayne