Virginia woman missing since 2012 believed to be living in Metro Detroit

The Brief A woman from Virginia who went missing in 2012 is believed to be living in Metro Detroit, according to police. Griffin was last seen by a family member at her place of employment in 2012 when she departed the business riding a brown bicycle. Griffin is described as approximately 5'4" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short dark hair.



A Virginia woman who has reportedly been missing for 13 years has possibly been living in Metro Detroit, according to officials.

What they're saying:

The Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia announced on Thursday that they believe now 57-year-old Kathryn Bene Griffin, who was last seen on Jan. 7, 2012 in Portsmouth, is living in Michigan.

Griffin was last seen by a family member at her place of employment in 2012 when she departed the business riding a brown bicycle. At the time, she was wearing blue jeans, a plaid jacket, and a black smock. Where she went was unknown.

Dig deeper:

Griffin is described as approximately 5'4" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short dark hair.

She has both ears pierced and a large scar on her stomach.

Police believe she lives near the Wayne area in Metro Detroit.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department in Virginia.