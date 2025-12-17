Texting driver runs red light, hits MSP trooper in Downtown Detroit

The Brief A 63-year-old driver ran a red light in Detroit and hit a Michigan State Police trooper. Police said the woman was texting and didn't realize the light was red. No injuries were reported.



A woman who was texting and driving Tuesday in Detroit ran a red light and hit a Michigan State Police trooper.

According to MSP, the trooper was stopped at a red light at Washington and W. Congress around 5:15 p.m. When the light turned green, he drove into the intersection and was hit by a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman from Livonia. Police said that woman was on her phone, and did not realize the light was red.

"Fortunately no one was hurt in this preventable crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "We want to remind drivers to keep your eyes on the road and not on your phone."

Dig deeper:

While Michigan crashes involving cell phone use decreased from 2023 to 2024, fatal crashes linked to cell phone use spiked.

There were 18 fatal crashes that involved cell phone use in 2024, up from 11 in 2023. Twenty-one people were killed, a 91% increase from the 11 deaths in 2023.

Distracted driving crashes that did not fall into the cell phone-involved category also decreased. However, like crashes involving cell phones, 10% more people died in crashes involving distracted driving in 2024 compared to 2023.