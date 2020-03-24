Virtual coronavirus town hall with President Trump, White House task force

Fox News Channel is hosting a two-hour virtual town hall with President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force on Tuesday, March 24, at 12 p.m. ET.

You can watch the town hall on coronavirusNOW.com

The president and his team will be answering text and video questions you submit to Fox News' Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as email submissions for the special live event at live-blog@foxnews.com. (To email us a video question, record yourself stating your name and hometown, along with your question, and email it as a video attachment.)

Anchors Harris Faulkner and Bill Hemmer will co-moderate the event, and will be joined by Dr. Mehmet Oz and Fox News contributors Dr. Nicole Saphier and Dr. Marc Siegel.

Part One of the town hall will feature Faulkner and Hemmer interviewing members of the coronavirus task force about the latest developments from the pandemic.

They will explain how the White House is handling the growing crisis before President Trump joins the forum at roughly 12:30 p.m. ET to answer questions from Fox News viewers across the country.

Fox Corporation announced last week that unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations is available during the pandemic so all Americans can access the latest news and information.

Fox News is available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, FOX.com and the FOX NOW app.

Faulkner has been holding special Q&A segments related to the coronavirus on a regular basis during “Outnumbered Overtime,” often speaking with the nation’s top medical experts.

Hemmer has also been a leading journalist during the coronavirus crisis, explaining the impact of the pandemic with easily digestible facts. Hemmer also anchors a nightly three-minute live coronavirus report weekdays at 6 p.m. ET on local FOX affiliates.

