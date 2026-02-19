3 men found beaten to death in basement of Southwest Detroit home

The Brief Hours after three men were found beaten to death in the basement of a Detroit home, officers are still at the scene working to figure out what happened. While investigating a missing persons report, police in Southwest Detroit were approached by a person who said they were assaulted inside a nearby home. When police went into that home, they found the three murder victims.



Police are still at the scene looking for answers Thursday morning after three men were found beaten to death inside the basement of a Southwest Detroit home.

The investigation started with a report about a missing person Wednesday afternoon and escalated when they made the gruesome discovery.

What we know:

Officers were called to the city's southwest side about a missing person. While police were in the area of Edsel Street and Francis Avenue around 1 p.m., they were approached by a person who said they had been assaulted inside a nearby home.

When the officers went to that home on Edsel, they found three men dead in the basement. Police said it appeared the victims had been brutally assaulted.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released, and no suspects are in custody. It is also unclear what connection the initial victim who said they were assaulted has to the home where the murder victims were discovered.

Police are now seeking tips as they work to find the person or people who killed the men.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in the area say the triple murder has them on edge because the person responsible is still out there.

"Worried because we don't know who did it," Rayshawn Brown said. "It could be anybody."