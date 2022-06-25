Visit the Detroit Historical Museum for free on Saturday

The Detroit Historical Museum is offering visitors free admission on Saturday, June 25.

Free Family Fun Day is available to guests of all ages from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No pre-registration is necessary.

The museum features Detroit's history in an interactive and innovative way.

Visitors can see what life was like 100 years ago and take a walk down the streets of old Detroit. See shops like Stroh's and Kresge or stop into a temporary exhibit featuring Boom Town Detroit life in the 1920s.

The museum features specific journeys into Detroit's past such as the Frontier, Underground Railroad, Arsenal of Democracy and the civil unrest of the 1960s.

Interact with exhibits featuring cars and people known throughout the Motor City.

The Gallery of Innovation teaches visitors about scientists and engineers who've shaped the world. Guests can even create their own car on an exhibit touchscreen.

The Detroit Historical Museum also has raffles for guests to win prizes while they're visiting.