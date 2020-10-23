VP nominee Kamala Harris to visit Detroit on Sunday

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is returning to Michigan this weekend.

The California Senator will make a campaign stop in Detroit on Sunday, a release from the Biden-Harris campaign confirmed.

Michigan is among a handful of battleground states that both Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump see as likely paths to victory.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) participates in the vice presidential debate against U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Utah on Oct. 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With election day only 11 days away, campaign stops in the Midwest and other swing states like Florida and Arizona are becoming more frequent.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Waterford Thursday speaking to supporters at a rally at a flight school base. Trump also spoke to supporters last weekend in Muskegon.

More details about Harris's visit will be added when they're released.