The Brief Detroit police and BSEED officials shut down a Detroit nightclub after a shooting over the weekend. An 18-year-old female was injured by gunfire at the Wall Street Ultra Lounge. They will need to go to court before reopening the business.



Officials have shut down a Detroit nightclub after a teenager was shot outside the business over the weekend.

Police and employees with the buildings department visited the Wall Street Ultra Lounge early Tuesday evening and posted an orange-colored ‘building closed’ notice on the front door.

They'll need to go to court before opening back up.

What we know:

Over the weekend, a fight broke out inside the lounge, which is located on Detroit's west side off the Lodge Freeway.

The fight then spilled out into the parking lot and ended with an 18-year-old female being shot. She is expected to be okay.

But police say it's not the first time there have been issues at the business, making the non-fatal shooting the last straw.

Police added that chief Todd Bettison was hoping to send a message ahead of the spring and summer that any businesses not operating in compliance would get the shutdown notice.

Officials place a building closed notice on a Detroit business.

What we don't know:

Police declined to provide more details about what prompted the closure, only saying that they had been called out to the location before.