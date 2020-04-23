Walmart begins mandating one-way aisles

article

In order to encourage social distancing while shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart stores are updating their policy by creating one-way aisles.

Starting Thursday, April 23, all Walmart locations will implement the single direction aisles.

"One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle," according to a Walmart statement.

Green "Shop This Way" decals will be at the entrances of each aisle showing which direction to go. There will also be red "Do Not Shop this Way" stickers on the opposing side to let customers know not to enter the aisle from that direction.

The goal is to give customers more room, and comply with the six-foot social distancing guidelines.