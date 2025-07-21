Warren family in need of help after home burns down, leaving them with nothing

The Brief A family in Warren who lost their home to a fire is now in need of help from the community. If you would like to help this family, we’ll be putting a link to their GoFundMe at the bottom of this story.



A Warren family is in need of help after they lost everything in a house fire, including all the new things they needed for a new baby.

Big picture view:

What's keeping Latreisha Jones going is her future grandchild on the way after her Warren house caught fire.

"I left at 3:30 to get to work, and I have to be at work at 4 a.m., so by the time 6:30 came, I was receiving a phone call that my house was on fire," said Jones.

Two family members got out, but Jones’ two daughters, ages 16 and 25, were trapped in the basement. Firefighters were able to get the younger sister out through a window.

But Mikeya Brown, who is nine months pregnant and due to give birth to her baby girl any day, couldn’t fit through the window.

Firefighters had to come up with a different solution.

Brown said she had to wait for firefighters to subdue the flames and came through the backdoor, providing a safe pathway for them.

"She had glass in her feet. Her feet were burnt, but when I took her to the hospital, they got all of the glass out, and they kept her for 24 hours for fetal watch for the smoke inhalation, but she’s healthy. My grandbaby is healthy," Jones said.

Meanwhile, the mother-to-be says she wasn’t thinking about herself or her unborn child; it was her sister.

"I’m the oldest, so it’s built into me to worry about her and her safety before I think about mine," Brown said.

What you can do:

Now the family who lost everything is trying to get back on their feet.

If you would like to help this family, we’ll be putting a link to their GoFundMe by tapping here.