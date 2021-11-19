Warren Police arrest six women for prostitution at two massage parlors

The Warren Police Department announced on Friday that it has busted two businesses in the city that were operating as fronts for massage parlors but were offering sexual acts.

Commissioner Bill Dywer said detectives shut down the Green Massage Center and Chinese Body Works, both in the city of Warren, after an investigation this week.

According to a press release from the city, Liqiao Li, 36, was operating both businesses as massage centers but were actually "facades to solicit and commit illicit sexual acts". Dwyer said that the acts were done both online and in person.

Police said an anonymous tip and online databases led them to the two massage centers. During a sting operation, police said they discovered that Li and at least five others were running the prostitution ring out of the two businesses.

Warren Police searched the two businesses and a home in Sterling Heights where police said the majority of the women were all living.

According to police, the six women were all from China and were identified by other agencies in Michigan and Michigan and other states for similar offenses.

The Macomb County Prosecutor charged Li, Yuhong Chen (46), Aihua Zhao (54), Lili Liu (32), Dongmei Al (49), Xianping Yue (46) with multiple crimes including Keeping Place for Purpose of Prostitution, Accepting Earnings of a Prostitute, Prostitution, Aiding & Abetting Prostitution, Use of Computer to Commit Crime with penalties ranging from 20 years to 90 days.

