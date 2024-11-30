Warren police supports injured officer’s son at local hockey game

article

When officer Nick Kott suffered an injury, his work family chose to rally behind his biological family.

While in his tree stand hunting, Nick Kott fell, hitting the ground below and suffering a catastrophic injury earlier this month, just recently the hospital started weaning him off of a ventilator a few hours at a time, but it will still be an uphill battle.

In addition to monetary support, Warren police officers have stepped up to help his family out.

On Nov. 29, Nick's 7-year-old son Jack had his first hockey game since the injury, and many of the Warren officers and their families rallied to support him at the game.

To honor Nick’s spirit and to support Jack, over 40 officers and dispatchers, on their own time, filled the stands at the Mt. Clemens Ice Arena.

"Together, we cheered on Jack and the Hawks to an amazing victory. Celebrating this victory with Jack was a truly amazing experience for everybody involved," a release from the Warren Police Department said.

Along with a gofundme, the Warren police department is also promising support for their injured officer.

"I know that as long as we're here, Nick Kott will be taken care of," said Lt. John Gajewski.

Both the gofundme - which can be found here - and the Warren Police Benevolent Fund will go toward helping Kott, a 13-year veteran of the department.