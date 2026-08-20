Macomb County teacher charged with child sex crimes, drug possession

The Brief A 37-year-old teacher from Warren was arrested, having his home and cellphone searched. During the search, officials say that alleged sexually explicit videos of minors were discovered on his cellphone. His charges so far are all in Macomb County, but Prosecutor Lucido says he is expected to be arraigned in Roscommon County for a third degree CSC with a minor.



A Metro Detroit teacher was charged with sex crimes against children and possessing drugs after a state police investigation.

Who is Macomb County teacher Mark Sharrow?

What we know:

Mark Sharrow, 37, was charged with 12 counts; Five are possessing child sexually abusive material and five are using a computer to commit a crime. The other two stem from police finding meth and LSD after they executed a search warrant at his residence in Warren.

Sharrow was listed as being in charge of costumes in the drama program at the high school.

This all started as an investigation out of Houghton Lake where Prosecutor Pete Lucido tells FOX 2 that state police in Roscommon County began investigating after a minor stepped forward and said they had a sexual interaction with Sharrow.

After that investigation, a search warrant was made in Macomb County to check Sharrow’s home and to arrest him. His charges so far are all in Macomb County, but Prosecutor Lucido says he is expected to be arraigned in Roscommon County for a third degree CSC with a minor.

What they're saying:

"The state police had reviewed a case. In this case, a child under the age of 16 made a statement to the state police that proved to be he was engaging in sexual activity with this individual," said Prosecutor Pete Lucido. "And that prompted the warrant, and it prompted the statements made of the child engaging in sex being video recorded. Which prompted the warrant here in Macomb County. When state police came to pick him up here, the locals executed search warrants on the residence and computers and cell phone and found sexually explicit material."

What we don't know:

FOX 2 does not know the details of what exactly was in the videos police found at Sharrow’s residence.

The accusations so far do not involve any of the students at the school or in the drama program that we know of. The Warren Consolidated School District did release a letter to families and confirmed Sharrow was on leave at the time of the arrest.

His bond was set at $1 million.

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