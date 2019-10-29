Washington Nationals baseball team enlists help from Henry Ford sleep expert

If you're playing in the World Series, this is peak performance time.

But how do players handle the physical demands, the wins, the loses, the stress and the excitement and get enough sleep?

The Nationals have enlisted the help of the sleep expert at the Henry Ford Center for Sleep Disorders, D. Meeta Singh.

She sends the team sleep schedules and individualized plans for certain players. She works with various professional athletes, but she also says all of us need to prioritize our sleep.

"We go to bed late and we use screens sometimes in our bedrooms, in fact, 90 percent of people have screens that they use in their bedrooms within an hour of going to bed and that actively suppresses your melatonin," she says.

Light from phones, tablets or TVs tells our brain to stay awake. That's why we need blue-blocking glasses to block that disruption.

Dr. Singh says you need to have a sleep strategy.

"Quiet, dark, cooler room - so the room temperature is between 65 to 67 is what is optimal; don't drink caffeine too close to your bedtime; don't drink alcohol too close to your bedtime, and if you do wake up in the middle of the night don't turn over and look at the clock."

Even if playing professional baseball isn't on your agenda, getting adequate sleep is necessary for physical, mental and emotional well being.

"All of us have a clock in our brain and it really tells you what time you're going to fall asleep. You want to align your sleep to that."

Calculate your bedtime by first looking at your wakeup time and counting backward by 8 - that's the time you should be getting yourself into bed. That gives your body a chance to get the right amount of rest.