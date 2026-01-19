Watch: 100+ vehicle I-196 pileup on Michigan's west side; video shows staggering aftermath

The Brief A massive pileup crash caused by snow squalls has paralyzed I-196 on Michigan's west side. More than 100 vehicles including 30 to 40 semi-trucks are involved, police say. Multiple drivers are injured but none believed fatal. School buses are being used to evacuate people involved.



Staggering pictures and video show the 100+ vehicle pileup scene on the west side of Michigan Monday.

The backstory:

Numerous drivers are injured in the large-scale traffic incident on I-196 in Zeeland Township caused by snow squall white-outs. Video by Chicago & Midwest Storm Chasers shows the sheer scale of the chain of crashes.

None are believed to be fatal, reports the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department. But Michigan State Police say an estimated 30–40 semi-trucks are involved.

The chain of events unfolded at about 10:19 a.m. according to police, when white-out conditions descended on the area.

I-196 is closed in both directions between the Hudsonville exit of I-196 (Exit 62) and the Zeeland exit of I-196 (Exit 55) until the scene is cleared.

Buses from Hudsonville High School and Max Transit are being used to assist OCSO with transporting stranded motorists from the scene to Hudsonville High School.

Drivers involved in the massive scene are encouraged to stay inside their vehicles, encouraged to board a school bus to Hudsonville High School.

Not every vehicle involved was part of the collision — but multiple slid off the freeway trying to brake or avoid crashing, police say.

The winter blast currently over Michigan has led to a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the state.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.