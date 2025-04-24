Watch glassblowing and drink cocktails at new Dearborn bar

article

The Brief The Michigan Room will feature live glassblowing demonstrations and other immersive experiences. The drink menu includes a variety of Michigan-made products. Hand-blown drinkware will be available for purchase.



A new bar inside the Midwest Glass Academy in Dearborn will feature up-close glassblowing demonstrations paired with beer and cocktails.

The Michigan Room at 25331 Trowbridge Rd. will feature glass-making activities, along with glassblowing demonstrations on Thursdays.

"We want to give glass enthusiasts and newcomers a comfortable environment to watch the exciting process of glassblowing," says Jacob Nordin, second-generation Glass Academy owner. "Few people get the chance to watch glassblowing up close, and The Michigan Room will provide an experience that immerses guests in the world of glass."

The Michigan Room's beverage menu will include a rotating cocktail selection, beers, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, and coffee, with a focus on Michigan-made products, such as Detroit's Casamara Club Sodas, Dearborn Brewing drafts and seltzers, Ann Arbor Distilling Botanical Gin, Ann Arbor’s TeaHaus small batch lemon tonic, and Detroit City Distillery bourbon and rum.

The drinks will be sold in hand-blown glasses that are available to buy.

According to the Glass Academy, The Michigan Room is inspired by the Great Lakes, and is decorated with a focus on sustainability. This includes upcycled chairs, vintage lamps, and more.

The Michigan Room (Photo: Midwest Glass Academy)

Michigan Room hours:

The Michigan Room opens May 9. It will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to public visits, The Michigan Room can be booked for private events, such as glass demonstrations and design your own glass happy hours.