Watch: Michigan woman rescues raccoon stuck inside dumpster

A woman managed to help a raccoon get out of a sticky situation after the critter got trapped inside a dumpster.

"I love animals and nature," Kaitlin A Punches told Storyful, adding that her building’s maintenance man calls her when he finds raccoons so she can help.

Punches happened upon a raccoon stuck inside a dumpster near her apartment complex in Comstock Park, Michigan, on Oct. 31.

She made several attempts to get the animal out, first by using a metal trash can to encourage the raccoon to climb out of the dumpster and then trying to lift it in a cardboard box.

Unfortunately, neither option worked.

Punches then retrieved a baby gate from her car which she placed inside the dumpster, so the raccoon could climb out.

It worked!

Video shared of the rescue showed the raccoon climbing out of the dumpster before scurrying away into the nearby woods.

FILE - A woman helped a raccoon out of a sticky situation after the animal got itself trapped in a dumpster in Michigan. (Kaitlin A Punches via Storyful)

Punches told Storyful she dumpster dives around her apartment complex for things she needs and things to sell. She said she frequently rescues raccoons who have gotten themselves stuck and posts about the rescues on her TikTok account.