Metro Detroit weather: 2 rounds of snow on the way today and tomorrow

Two rounds of snow are expected in Southeast Michigan between today and tomorrow. Most areas will see around an inch of snow Tuesday morning. Heading into Wednesday, things change as more snow moves in, but with it comes milder air that could impact how much some areas receive.



Tuesday starts with that unmistakable bite of mid-December cold, teens on the thermometer and our first wave of snow sliding in right on schedule.

Round one is a quick mover, dropping a clean 1 to 2 inches through the morning — most of us will land closer to an inch. It’s enough to freshen up the roads and give everything that winter look, but not enough to overwhelm crews.

By midday, the snow eases off, giving us a brief and very temporary breather before the real show arrives.

Stronger system arrives

Round two is the one to watch. A stronger, more dynamic system pushes in tonight around 10 p.m., and it starts as snow for everyone. From there, the forecast hinges on how aggressively a pocket of milder air surges north.

Temperatures rise to about 35° overnight, and that’s warm enough to flip some of the snow to rain—mainly across our southern counties. Monroe and Lenawee are the most likely to feel that push of warmth, and as a result snowfall totals there stay light, right around an inch.

Travel north and the story changes fast. Macomb and Oakland sit right in the middle zone where the warm air may try to get in but likely won’t win out. Those areas are lined up for 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Go even farther north and totals climb to 3 to 5 inches. A little freezing rain may sneak in for southern spots, too — just enough for a thin glaze on elevated and untreated surfaces.

Temperatures dip again

Once the system pulls away, temperatures crash back down Wednesday night with a low near 19°. Anything wet or slushy will freeze, and that means icy conditions are back on the table for the Thursday morning drive.