Waterford mom and her two sons killed after SUV flips into Lapeer creek

A Waterford mother and her two sons were killed Saturday night in a single vehicle crash after the 32-year-old lost control.

Officials say Jenée Suddeth, 32, was traveling in Lapeer's Elba Township with her two sons, 9-year-old Nikko and 12-year-old Mateo. It is believed that Suddeth tried to pass a slower moving car when she lost control. The car hit a guard rail and flipped, landing in a nearby creek.

Dive teams attempted to resuscitate Suddeth and her two boys, but were unsuccessful.

The mom was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 9-year-old son died at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint. Her 12-year-old son died at McLaren Lapeer Region Hospital.

The death has left her coworkers shaken at Pontiac City Hall, where she worked as the executive assistant to the mayor.

"I saw her mom today and was able to give her a hug," said Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel. "It’s just a devastating loss. Words really cannot express just how difficult this is."

It wasn't just the mayor that remembers Suddeth.

"Jenée was a beautiful person inside out. She had an angelic voice. Just a great spirit. Awesome co - worker and awesome friend," said Tanesha Taylor, who worked with Suddeth at Pontiac City Hall.

Another worker remembers someone telling Suddeth how much they liked her hat - leading to a tiny gesture he'll remember forever.

"My coworker Lloyd said something to her about her hat. And she actually just gave it to him. Just didn't ask any questions. She just gave him the hat," he said. "We're going to always remember her as just a sweet person."

The mayor has since set up grief counseling for those at city hall who need time to compose themselves following the loss.

The Lapeer County Sheriff is still investigating the crash and waiting for a toxicology report to determine if speed or other contributing factors caused the crash.

Services have not been arranged for three.