Wayne County community concerned over rough state of Beck Road

It was a rocky drive across Beck, a dirt road in Van Buren Township, right where Eagles Headquarters is located.

What they're saying:

Debbie Gagneau is the bartender at Eagles Headquarters and says Beck Road has been in bad shape for the past five months and has lost track of how many calls they put into Wayne County over that time period.

She says business has suffered because of it. Meanwhile, neighbors also voiced their concerns.

Susan Cicotte says she has lived in the area for 12 years and has called the ambulance six times and each time they can barely get down the road.

FOX 2 gave Back Road a go, and it rocked our world too, but not in a good way. We reached out to Wayne County to drive the concerns home.

The other side:

Their Department of Public Services gave us a statement that says:

"We understand residents’ concerns about road grading delays and want to assure the community that we are actively addressing the issue. Our Wayne County DPS crews have been working on the roads, including Beck Road, and we are committed to completing the remaining work as soon as possible. We encourage residents to report any concerns by calling 888-ROAD-CREW and to follow our social media pages for daily roads maintenance updates."

What's next:

In fact they were already out doing some work before we showed up. Neighbors plan to keep their feet on the gas until the whole project is finished.