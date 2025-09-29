article

The Brief A Wayne County man won $2 million playing the lottery. The 32-year-old man picked the 100X scratch-off game at a Canton Township food mart. He needed his mom to look at the ticket to help him understand what he had won.



A Wayne man purchased a lottery ticket on a whim while in a store.

The $20 scratch-off turned him into a millionaire overnight.

What they're saying:

One of Metro Detroit's newest lottery winners scored a $2 million win after he said he played the 100X scratch-off game - a decision he said he made on a whim.

"I was scratching off one of the tickets and when I saw I matched number 11 with ‘$2MIL’ underneath, I kept asking myself: ‘What does this mean?’ because I didn’t believe I really won $2 million at first," he told Michigan Lottery Connect.

He had his mom look at the card to better understand what he was looking at.

"When my mom looked the ticket over and told me it was a $2 million winner, I was so excited I didn’t know what to do with myself! Turning $20 into $2 million is unbelievable and still doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it’s going to fully sink in until I cash the check."

Dig deeper:

The player made his lucky pick at Fleck's Fresh Mart, located in Canton Township.

He has opted for the one-time lump sum payment of $1.3 million instead of the annuity payments. He told the lottery he'll be saving his money.