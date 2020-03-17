Wayne County says Dearborn's AMC Fairlane 21 was possible coronavirus exposure site

The Wayne County Public Health Division announced a movie theatre in Dearborn is the county's first potential coronavirus exposure site.

The health department said the AMC Fairlane 21 in Dearborn is the county's first exposure site after one person who tested presumptive positive attended a movie last Tuesday.

The woman went to a movie on Tuesday, March 10, between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Wayne County Health Division said it is identifying close contacts of the woman and assessing for risk of those exposed.

The epidemiology team is also working with the business to determine the identity of customers who were in the establishment at this time.

Anyone who was at the movie theater at those times on those days is recommended to watch for symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If any develop, stay at home and promptly call a healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.

Here is a current list of the 65 positive cases across Michigan right now:

Wayne County: 17 (Detroit: 8)

Oakland County: 16

Macomb County: 8

Washtenaw County: 7

Kent County: 5

St Clair County: 2

Ingham County: 2

Monroe County: 1

Montcalm County: 1

Bay County: 1

Charlevoix County: 1

Ottawa: 1

Jackson: 1

Leelanau: 1

Otsego: 1

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 250 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

