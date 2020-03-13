List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

As the coronavirus/COVID-19 spreads across the country and Michigan, municipalities are listing the possible locations were coronavirus patients are suspected to have spent time while they were sick. Continue scrolling to see the list

The list that follows is not an exhaustive list but will be updated as often as physically possible.

If you believe you have symptoms of coronavirus - which include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath - call your doctor or county health department and stay home.

To prevent catching the virus, the best thing to do the following:

Clean your hands often - scrub with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care. Call ahead before going to your healthcare provider. Learn what to do if you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

IONIA COUNTY

Saturday, March 8:

Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3:45-4:00 p.m.

KENT COUNTY

Thursday, March 6:

Poole's Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 7:

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 8:

Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

MACOMB COUNTY

Wednesday, March 5:

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Thursday, March 5:

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

WASHTENAW COUNTY

Friday, March 7:

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 9

Detroit Metro Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, North Terminal in the afternoon, approximately 12:00 to 1 pm

The Hair Spot, 1512 North Maple Road, Ann Arbor from 5:15 to 5:45 pm

The Ann Arbor YMCA, 400 North Washington, Ann Arbor from 6:00 to 7:00 pm.

WAYNE COUNTY

Detroit Metro Airport on the following dates: Sunday, March 1 (exact time not determined), Wednesday, March 4 (exact time not determined), Monday March 9 between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 6:

