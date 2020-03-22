Wayne State student tests positive for coronavirus

A student at Wayne State University is being moved to a dorm to be quarantined after they tested positive for coronavirus.

On Saturday, March 21, the university said the student who was a resident at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments was a confirmed COVID-19 case and had been moved to Atchison Hall, which has a floor reserved for quarantined students.

While the first student at the university to test positive, the case is not the first member affiliated with the school to be a confirmed case.

On Friday, March 20, an employee who worked at the administrative building tested positive. However, health officials don't believe they had any contact with other faculty members in a month.

Wayne and the southern part of Oakland County have become the unofficial epicenters of the state's outbreak of coronavirus. Home to millions of people, more than 550 cases have been confirmed in those two counties alone.

There have also been at least five deaths recorded in the two counties as well.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player below.

Why social distancing can save lives amid COVID-19 pandemic

Social distancing is not only about preventing the illness itself, but rather, slowing the rate at which people get sick.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.