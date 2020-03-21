Michigan coronavirus cases jump 238, state total nears 800

Friday afternoon, state officials confirmed 238 more tests have come back positive in the last 24 hours for the coronavirus Covid-19, bringing Michigan’s total to almost 800.

The unofficial epicenter right now is in Detroit and nearby Oakland County. In Detroit alone, 248 total cases are confirmed, and 229 in Oakland County. The state lists five total deaths, 3 Detroit residents, one from Oakland County and another from Wayne County. We know of four confirmed deaths as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

The large jump in numbers in the past week is due to a wider number of tests becoming available, though health systems in the area are still working diligently to preserve their availability.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player below.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.