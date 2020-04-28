Ways to ease your mind and body stress from the pandemic

Everything your mind is processing impacts your body, maybe in ways you don't even realize.

Dr. Howard Shubinar, Director of Mind & Body Medicine as Ascension Providence says the uncertainty of the pandemic is no doubt impacting your mind and body. He shares some ways we can ease that impact.

"Stress can cause physical symptoms that are real. Stress can cause people to have a headache, stomachache, backache; stress can cause anxiety and insomnia, depression, fatigue," Dr. Shubinar says.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Shubinar explains that our body is in a chronic state of flight or fight. We're all a little bit more on edge right now.

The first step is to normalize your feelings by acknowledging them.

"Acknowledging that we have thoughts of fear and worry and concern, and acknowledging that we have feelings of sadness and grief, of worry and anger.

Next, think back to the skills and resources you used to overcome a past struggle.

"We have all been through times before and we've made it, and we have skills and abilities we can call on and use," he says.

And while we must be physically distant from one another, the doctor says you have to find another way to connect with others.

Finally, Dr. Shubinar says look around and recognize the goodness that can come from adversity.

We share stories every day of people doing everything they can to show gratitude and encourage and help others get through this.

"You're kind of bathing your body and your brain with chemicals that are loving, caring, calming and soothing. When you think about the people that you care about and love, and that's why so many people are recommending reaching out."

Keep in mind, this mindset is something to be practiced every day - it's not just one time. It has to be a constant, deliberate way of approaching your daily life to help reduce the stress on your mind and body.