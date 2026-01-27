'We can't keep up:' Icy Metro Detroit roads are bringing increased traffic to repair shops

The Brief Winter conditions are leading to slick roads and an increase in collisions. Body shops are saying their phones are always ringing and also gave some tips on how to choose the right shop for your damaged vehicle.



Icy and snowy conditions are leading to more crashes on the roads, which means more trips to the repair shop and an emptier wallet.

Big picture view:

January has been a cold and snowy one as several inches of snow have hit the Metro Detroit area while joined by below-freezing temperatures. This, of course, has led to slick conditions on some roads across Southeast Michigan.

So, as crashes go up, the new for collision repair work increases as well, meaning more service calls for the auto repair shops.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 talked with Sam Faraj from the Detroit Collision Group as they say work these past few weeks has definitely been busy.

"People are getting into accidents, we can't keep up," he said. "We have to handle it. We don't turn anyone away, we just have to help everyone and people just have to be patient."

Faraj says the most common type of damage he sees are front and back collisions, suspension collisions, and from people hitting snow banks and curbs.

For people who have to pay out of pocket without insurance, he says the cost could be $2,500 minimum. Meanwhile, tariffs from the Trump Administration have made a big impact on their business as part prices have gone up.

"The consumer has to pay the extra prices," he said.

FOX 2 asked what are the red flags customers should look for when choosing a body shop. He said to do your homework and look for reviews and see if they have been in business for a long time. They should also have state licenses.