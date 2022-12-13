'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city

Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side.

Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.

"It's just been getting piled up from wherever," she said. "It started out small, and as I keep coming home, I'm seeing more and more."

Bowens says the pile was twice the size of what it is now.

"I called the city about it two times," she said. "I just called the last time, it was like, two weeks ago. They said someone was going to come out and look at it - still nothing."

Bowens says she ended up calling a junk removal company and paying them $330 - and they only took half the stuff.

"It's making the house look a lot worse," she said. "The house is already trying to get, you know, remodeled, and then it just looks - nasty."

There are similar piles up and down the street - in front of vacant homes and vacant lots.

"We feel abandoned over here," said resident Valeria Jopes. "I love my city - we've lived here - this is where I was born.

"We care about our homes."

And Valeria Jopes says nobody wants to look at piles of garbage.

The City of Detroit's Public Works Department came out once FOX 2 notified them - but they say people have to stop putting their garbage in front of vacant properties. It's not getting picked up, because the city's garbage disposal contractors only pick up trash at occupied homes.

"We do have some people who even put the stuff that should be in front of their homes at vacant lots," said Sherome Ivory, Department of Public Works. "The important message there is, don't put it at vacant lots. Go ahead and put it in front of your home - two cubic yards, every two weeks (and) the contractors will pick it up."

The City of Detroit's DPW has bulk pick-up every other week but if there's too much trash and debris, you'll have to schedule a paid pickup - those start at about $40.

As for what does end up in front of vacant lots and abandoned properties - that has to be reported to the city and not the contractors.

The best way to do that is to download the Improve Detroit app and report the location - include a photo - and they say - the city - will pick it up - the contractors will not do it.

"We can't be everywhere at the same time, but we are working diligently and hard," Ivory said. "Again the message is: Residents - we need your assistance, we need your help. Please - download the Improve Detroit app and report it - and we will get to it."

You can also contact the City of Detroit Public Works Department at 313-876-0004.



