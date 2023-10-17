Wednesday brings sunshine, warmer temps
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Hello gang - boy do we need sun. It looks like our best chance for some much-needed sunshine is Wednesday.
The next area of low pressure slowly crosses the Great Lakes Thursday with Friday and Saturday getting occasional showers. There is a cooler weekend ahead.
For the rest of Tuesday evening/night decreasing clouds. It will be chilly, with a low of 42.
Wednesday: Partly sunny and a bit milder with a high of 62.
Thursday: Cloudy with occasional showers and a high of 59.
Friday: More clouds, more showers, and a high of 58.
Saturday: Lots of clouds, scattered showers cooler with a high of 54.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 53.
Monday: Partly sunny with a high of 53.
Enjoy,
Rich Luterman