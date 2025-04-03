West Bloomfield family given wheelchair for daughter, thanks to non-profit

The Brief Lawrence and Beth Gray's daughter Vivian was just six weeks old when she underwent brain surgery. The Grays needed a new van to transport Vivian in her wheelchair. They found out about a non-profit in West Michigan that helps children with disabilities.



A good deed by a non-profit has made life easier for a Metro Detroit family, whose daughter was diagnosed with a rare cancer a decade prior.

Big picture view:

Lawrence and Beth Gray love their little girl, 11-year-old Vivian, who is pretty incredible. At just six weeks old she underwent brain surgery and has been fighting ever since.

"She's just a blessing and she's a miracle, and she's so much fun and so full of life," said Lawrence. "They came back and said the type of cancer she had was so rare and so aggressive that she only had five months to live and that was when she was six weeks old, and she'll be 12 years old this summer, and we could not be more proud of her."

Meanwhile, the Grays needed a new van to transport Vivian in her wheelchair - the one they had was 14 years old, with no ramp, making it tough to get around.

"As she's gotten older, I needed a bigger wheelchair that was heavier - all of her equipment," said Beth. "Most families just can't afford to buy a wheelchair van."

Dig deeper:

But then they found out about a non-profit in West Michigan that helps children with disabilities.

Founder Lori Hastings speaks from experience as she uses a wheelchair and her non-profit was giving away a wheelchair-accessible van.

The Grays entered and won.

In March, the Grays traveled to West Michigan to get the gift of a lifetime and to meet Lori Hastings. Since then, the Grays have been busy shuttling little Vivian to school and to her many doctor's appointments, and they can't say enough about this blessing.

The new van is about a lot more than just getting from point A to point B, it's about making life a little easier for Vivian and her parents.

"Anybody that needs that type of resource, reach out to Lori's Voice. Anybody that can help support that type of resource and donate to a fabulous cause, reach out to Lori's Voice," Lawrence said.

What you can do:

You can check out Lori's Voice by visiting their website.