Old West End Festival shooting: Toledo officials give update after weekend mass shooting

The Brief Police are still searching for the suspects involved in a mass shooting in Toledo, Ohio that happened over the weekend. Twelve people were injured, but no one has died from their injuries. Police say multiple people fired into a dense crowd during the festival. It's unclear why.



Officials are giving an update following a weekend mass shooting in Toledo.

Multiple people began firing at a dense crowd during a festival, injuring 12 people.

The backstory:

On June 6, gunfire rang out at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio. At approximately 5:37 p.m., officers received a report of a person being shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Multiple suspects are being sought by police. However, no arrests have been made.

Fortunately, police say no one has died from their injuries.