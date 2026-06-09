Old West End Festival shooting: Toledo officials give update after weekend mass shooting
(FOX 2) - Officials are giving an update following a weekend mass shooting in Toledo.
Multiple people began firing at a dense crowd during a festival, injuring 12 people.
The backstory:
On June 6, gunfire rang out at the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio. At approximately 5:37 p.m., officers received a report of a person being shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.
Multiple suspects are being sought by police. However, no arrests have been made.
Fortunately, police say no one has died from their injuries.
The Source: Toledo Police have previous reporting have been cited for this story.