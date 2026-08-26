West Nile virus confirmed in out-Wayne County resident

The Brief Wayne County Public Health said one out-county resident has been confirmed for West Nile virus. Out-county means a resident of Wayne County, but not of Detroit – which has its own health department. WNV typically peaks in late August and early September.



A Wayne County resident has been confirmed to have the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus in 2026.

Big picture view:

Wayne County Public Health made the announcement on Wednesday.

The person is described as an out-Wayne County resident, which means they do not live in Detroit, but elsewhere in the county.

"This is an important reminder that mosquito season is not over," said Dr. Avani Sheth, Chief Medical Health Officer for Wayne County Public Health. "As we enter the time of year when West Nile Virus activity is typically highest, we encourage residents to take a few simple precautions to protect themselves and their families."

When does West Nile virus occur?

Dig deeper:

WNV activity in Michigan typically peaks in late August and early September, but cases can occur from summer through early fall.



WNV is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the United States.

Most people infected with WNV do not develop symptoms. About 1 in 5 people develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, typically 2 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.



In rare cases, WNV can cause severe, potentially life-threatening illness, including meningitis or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk for severe illness.

Residents who develop concerning symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, particularly if they have recently experienced mosquito bites.

How to prevent mosquito bites

What you can do:

Since there is no specific treatment for WNV, the best way to protect yourself and your family is to prevent mosquito bites:

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, like DEET.

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when outdoors

Empty standing water at least once a week to reduce mosquito breeding sites, such as tires, buckets, toys, pools, birdbaths, flowerpot saucers, or trash containers.

Install or repair window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

For more information on West Nile virus, visit www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus or www.michigan.gov/wnv.