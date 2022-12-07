Westbound I-696 closed at I-275 after Troy man tries passing semi in construction zone

I-686 traveling west has been shut down at I-275 for a fatal rollover crash.

Michigan State Police are investigating a major crash near Halsted Road and I-696, where "serious injuries" have been reported. They later confirmed a 40-year-old man died from the crash.

State police arrived at the crash around 6 a.m. and found fire crews were rushing to help the driver who was trapped under his car.

A preliminary investigation concluded the driver of the vehicle that rolled over was in the left lane and attempting to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone.

The left lane of I-696 was closed, which merged traffic to the right. The at-fault driver had attempted to pass the semi before the lane closure, but struck the truck before rolling over into the ditch.

According to state police's Twitter, drivers can expect major delays in the area due to rush hour.

"Expect major delays in the area for the morning rush. An alternative route is advised."

Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-275 and M-5.