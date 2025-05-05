Westland explosion at vacant house has officials suspecting gas leak

Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion in Westland Monday night.

The house, located on the 31000 block of Calhoun, could be seen with walls blown out and the foundation in shambles.

Officials say the home was vacant at the time of the explosion as the original homeowners had moved out.

Firefighters believe the cause of the explosion was a gas leak and are advising surrounding neighbors to check their homes for signs of gas.

No one was injured.