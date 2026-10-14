What is leptomeningeal disease? $20,000 donated after death of Dan Miller’s wife

The Brief Voice of the Lions and FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller is sharing more about the rare, aggressive cancer that his wife, Cindy, died of on Oct. 10. Cindy had been diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease. More than $20,000 has been donated to the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation in her honor.



FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller's wife of 33 years, Cindy, died on Saturday, Oct. 10, after a rare cancer diagnosis – leptomeningeal disease.

What is leptomeningeal disease?

FILE - A nurse operates an MRI scan machine. Getty Images

Big picture view:

Leptomeningeal disease is cancer that has spread from somewhere else in your body to your cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and leptomeninges, according to Cleveland Clinic. Leptomeninges are the membranes that surround your brain and spinal cord.

There isn’t a cure for this type of cancer, and healthcare providers work instead to ease symptoms and keep the cancer from spreading more.

By the numbers:

Approximately 5% of people who have metastatic cancer are diagnosed with leptomeningeal disease, Cleveland Clinic says. Metastatic cancer is cancer that spreads beyond the place where it started.

Dan Miller’s wife's cancer diagnosis

The backstory:

Cindy was first diagnosed with cancer in October 2024, and she had two brain tumors. They had those removed, and then she had about 15 good months, Dan said.

Then she had a recurrence, and learned it was leptomeningeal disease.

What they're saying:

"We had no idea what that was; it was one where Google is not your friend," Dan said Tuesday night on The Sports Office.

"It’s a terminal disease, it’s incurable, and you’re basically just trying to buy time. And we did buy some time; we were blessed to buy some time. But we knew we were going to lose her at some point, and we did. "

"It’s a very rare form of cancer. It’s not one that a lot of people are familiar with, and it’s not one that a lot of people get – but it is one that we need to find some way to attack and find some better treatments for it, so that when people get it they have a better chance to extend life as long as possible," he continued. "There are people that are working on it, but because it’s not one of the cancers a lot of people know about, funding is always an issue."

RELATED: Message of thanks from Dan Miller amid community support after wife's death from cancer

Leptomeningeal disease donations

Big picture view:

The Miller family has asked donations be made to the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.

After Sunday’s Lions game, Jeremy Reisman from Pride of Detroit suggested donating $45.21. (The Lions beat Arizona 45-21.)

As of Tuesday night, more than 300 donations had come in, totaling more than $20,000, according to Helaine Bader, founder of the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation.

What they're saying:

"I can’t express enough how much (the community support) has meant to me and my family, and how healing it’s been to me and my family, as we work our way through this," Dan said.

"To see people respond like that has meant the world to us."

What you can do:

As you’re able, you can make a donation to the Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation here .

The money will be used to help improve patient’s access to experts, and to launch a virtual national tumor board to help learn more about the cancer.

READ MORE: Dan Miller, voice of the Lions, honored by team after wife's death from cancer

Lions and Dan Campbell send condolences

What they're saying:

Dan is also the voice of the Detroit Lions and did not travel to or call the game on Sunday, Oct. 11.

After their win, head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff said their thoughts were with Dan and his family.

Goff spoke on the field in the immediate moments after the game to FOX Sports about Dan,

"We're thinking about Dan," Goff said, pausing to gather his emotions. "We're thinking about you, Dan. Love you man. He's an important piece of the culture here, he really is. His voice is Lions football. He means a lot to us, he's part of our family, I talk to him weekly. I know he's in our hearts right now, and all of our prayers."

Campbell saved a game ball, and opened his post-game press conference with an emotional message about Dan.

"This ball goes to Dan Miller and his family," Campbell said. "It was hard to hear what they went through. I know it's been a tough road for Dan. (This is) for him. Salt of the earth man, Dan is salt of the earth. I know this has been hard, but now I know Cindy is at peace, and we love you, Dan."