'What's the difference?' Metro Detroiters going to work in frigid temperatures

The Brief Cold weather is rolling across Southeast Michigan this week. Current models show the potential for -33 wind chills Friday into Saturday. FOX 2 went around Metro Detroit to find those who had to work in the freezing cold.



Frigid temperatures are rolling across Metro Detroit and as many try to stay toasty, many still need to work in the dangerous conditions.

Local perspective:

At Campus Martius, holiday decorations are coming down, and they’re taking the temperature with them. As single-digit conditions hit Metro Detroit, and windchill is likely to take them into the negatives, many people have to get work done, and it is going to take a lot more to put a freeze on productivity.

FOX 2 went around Metro Detroit to find those who had to work in the freezing cold. Many bundled up in layers, while some, surprisingly, wore a short-sleeved shirt as they worked in their vehicles.

Meanwhile, workers in downtown Detroit were working to take down the Christmas Tree throughout the week while in the frigid weather. They told FOX 2's Charlie Langton that the tree would be down by Friday. Even if it's 30 or 10 below, those workers ask, what's the difference.

By the numbers:

While highs are forecasted to reach double digits this week, it feels much colder. On Tuesday morning, some areas of Southeast Michigan felt as cold as -15. If that sounds bad, unfortunately, it's going to get even worse.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for SE Michigan beginning at 3 a.m. and running until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Between one to three inches of snow is expected with the highest amounts falling between I-94 and I-69, according to the National Weather Service.

Peak snowfall is expected to happen in Metro Detroit between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Frigid weekend ahead

Friday begins the start of a polar vortex surge. Lows Friday will be sub-zero, while current models show -20 wind chills that afternoon.

Overnight into Saturday is when the most frigid air will grip the region. Currently, the forecast shows the potential for wind chills of -33.

This cold night leads into a weekend that doesn't feel much better. Highs Saturday are only forecasted to be in the single-digits before only slightly improving to the double digits Sunday.