When life gives you cucumbers - make pickles, says Derek Kevra

A quick history lesson - cucumbers are native to India. About 4,000 years ago, people started pickling them to preserve them.

And many of us have been enjoying pickles, in many different forms every since.

What you can do:

Yes you can buy pickles in many forms but how about making your own?

"My garden was going crazy with cucumbers," said Derek Kevra. "I had all the ingredients, and I thought what is a simple recipe to turn this into something else that I can eat? And poof, pickles, there it was."

FOX 2 Weather Authority Derek Kevra also seems to have become a pickling authority.

"It's water, it's vinegar, a little salt, some Dill seasonings and some sugar," he said. "And that's it. There's no additives, there's no chemicals."



Derek's method is called vinegar pickling - which is quick and easy.

Another method is fermenting. It is process that takes longer using salt and water to create a lactic acid. That involves probiotics - bacteria which is good for your gut.



What about people who just drink the pickle juice?

"It's pretty good," Derek said.

"We've seen that some people that have cramping in their legs and that gets resolved with a shot of pickle juice," said Dr. Beth Czerwony, Cleveland Clinic. "And then a lot of times, too, athletes will use that as an electrolyte replacement, if they're not perhaps using an oral rehydration solution."

Remember, we're still in cucumber season in Michigan which means, for some, we're also in pickle season.

If you are watching your sodium or your sugar, keep an eye on the labels of the pickles you're buying.

If you are making them at home, you can control all of that. If you really want the good health benefits of pickles, look for those that are fermented.

For Derek Kevra's pickle recipe watch the video below.