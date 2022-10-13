Whitmer, Dixon debate gun violence, Covid, abortion during first face-off ahead of governor election

Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off for the first time Thursday before voters decide Michigan's governor in November.

"I’m running for governor because quite frankly Gretchen Whitmer has let us down. The last four years have been disappointing at best," said Dixon, the Republican taking on incumbent Whitmer.

Abortion, gun violence and school safety, and the handling of the Covid pandemic were just some topics the pair sparred about.

"When Roe fell, Mrs. Dixon celebrated that. She said it didn’t even go far enough. She said she wanted to make abortion a felony, no exceptions for rape, incest, or health of the woman, and throw doctors and nurses in jail," Whitmer said.

However, Dixon argued this point.

"I’ve never said that I wanted to criminalize people. I never said that I wanted this to be a felony. She just is completely making that up. My position on abortion is clear. I am pro-life with exceptions for the life of the mother, but I understand that this is going to be decided by the people or a judge," Dixon said.

Michigan voters will decide on Proposal 3 on Election Day. If passed, an amendment would be added to the state's constitution guaranteeing the right to have an abortion.

Beyond abortion, the candidates shared their views on keeping schools safe, supporting mental health, and dealing with gun violence.

"As a mom I am furious. I am angry that in this country and only in this country, the number one killer of children is gun violence. As governor, we need to act. I support secure storage. I support background checks," Whitmer said. "My opponent on the other hand does not."

Dixon responded, saying," The governor hasn’t even come out and talked about the fact that her own, the Michigan Department of Education, has now come out and said there are times where we can hide a dangerous situation from parents. If a student wants to harm themselves or someone else? We should hide it from the parents? We’ve never seen something like this before."

The candidates also traded barbs on the economy and the handling of the height of the pandemic and controversial business and school shutdowns.

"Studies have shown that our actions saved thousands of lives. Now 35,000 people in our state have died from Covid. They may not matter to some, but they matter to me. Every single one of them," Whitmer said.

Dixon said she would have approached the pandemic differently.

"Well, the governor wants you to believe that she did listen to the experts, but we have the letter from the Nursing Home Association that said whatever you do, don’t send Covid-positive patients into nursing homes, and yet the governor did," she said.

The candidates will debate again Oct. 25.