Those convicted of domestic violence crimes will be banned for owning, buying, or transporting firearms for eight years, a new law says.

The Michigan governor signed the latest gun safety legislation into office Monday, which attempts to prevent someone convicted of a violent crime from harming someone else. It's the fourth gun-related law that Gretchen Whitmer has signed.

"Keeping Michiganders – especially young women – safe and healthy is a top priority, and these bills will take long overdue steps to protect individuals from abuse," said Governor Whitmer. "As a former prosecutor and as governor, I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation to prevent abusers from accessing firearms. Together, we can make Michigan a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

There were three bills that were part of the package.

HB 4945 updates sentencing guidelines to prohibit those convicted of domestic violence from buying or owning a gun or ammo. SB 471 prohibits someone from possessing or using firearms and ammo if they're convicted of a misdemeanor involving domestic violence.

SB 428 outlines what a domestic violation offense is.