Who killed Khalil Allen?

The family of a college-bound 18-year-old killed while picking up food is once again asking the public for help, to solve his murder.

Khalil Allen was shot to death on W. McNichols near the Southfield freeway on Detroit's northwest side July 11 of 2023. Crime Stoppers is announcing a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in his murder.

Allen was near the intersection in a burgundy Jeep when a gray Jeep pulled alongside and the people inside the second vehicle opened fire at him, fatally wounding him. The gray Jeep fled eastbound on McNichols.

The family says he was driving to get food from a nearby coney island. His family tells us he was rushed to a hospital — and died early the next morning after surgery.

His mother, Delisa Glaspie, told FOX 2 last month that her vehicle he was driving, was shot 18 times and Khalil, wounded 11 times.

The 18-year-old was set to attend college this past fall. He grew up playing several sports and his family says he loved to rap and act.

"Our entire family we are just so proud of him, and the precious gift Khalil had, for society and the world," said Shushanna Shakur, his great aunt in an interview with FOX 2 last July. "And it was in the blink of an eye, gone."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You will remain anonymous.

