'Stop killing each other': Family of 18-year-old gunned down picking up food, left heartbroken

An 18-year-old on his way to college was shot and killed - now his family talks about keeping his memory alive.

Khalil Allen’s family thinks about what could have been,

"Our entire family we are just so proud of him, and the precious gift Khalil had, for society and the world," said Shushanna Shakur, his great aunt. "And it was in the blink of an eye, gone."

The 18-year-old was gunned down Tuesday afternoon on West McNichols near the Southfield freeway on Detroit's west side.

The family says he was driving to get food from a nearby coney island. His family tells us he was rushed to a hospital— and died early Wednesday morning after surgery.

Now instead of watching Khalil go off to college next month, his family is planning his funeral.

"We are going to have to put our lives together and continue on without Khalil in our life," she said. "But Khalil left us so much love. He was so kind, sweet, loving and funny."

He grew up playing several sports and his family says he loved to rap and act.

"Khalil was an athlete all through high school, honors student and a wonderful kid, we loved him," Shakur said.

Now Khalil’s family is overcome by grief.

"Stop doing this," she said. "Stop killing each other it is nonsensical, it makes no sense and you’re cutting off pure talent and people's lives that could bloom and blossom."

Now as Detroit police investigate, Khalil's family says they will lean on each other and carry on his memory.

"Justice will come that’s what I want them to know," she said. "I want the rest of our community to know, we have got to unite and let people understand we’re not going to tolerate this anymore."



