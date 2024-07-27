Who killed Roy Kelly III?



Roy Kelly III was murdered 11 years ago this month. The father was on his way to work as a chef at Tom's Oyster Bar when he was shot and killed on the northwest side of Detroit.

Ever since then, his family has been searching for his killer.

"This is something I will never give up on; I don't care how old I get, what's going on in my life. I'm going to always do this to let you know I will never forget that you have done this," says Kelly's sister, Jennifer Mitchell, to her brother's shooter. He was just days away from his 30th birthday when he was killed.

"Someone asked for a ride a couple blocks away, shot him in the side," Mitchell says.

This happened at 9 a.m. back in 2013. The case has gone unsolved, even though the victim's sister says a young lady witnessed the crime.

Over the years, Kelly's family has attempted to reach out to the shooter, pleading for him to come forward and take responsibility for taking another life.

"The young man was friends with my brother before he did all this. We haven't seen him really. He up and moved him and his family the next morning," Mitchell says.

Even though so much time has passed, the family says some form of justice would go a long way.

"My brother has a son and our family would love closure."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. You will remain anonymous. If you have that information, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



