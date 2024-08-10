Who killed Terrence Hill Jr.?





Eleven years ago, Terrence Hill Jr. was sitting in his vehicle in Detroit while on a date when someone robbed and killed him.

That was January 4, 2013. Today, his family continues to hope that his killer is found.

Hill, who was 24 when he died, was an officer in the Navy and had served for six years.

Hill was parked near Manor and 7 Mile when someone walked up to his car, demanded his belongings, and shot him in the chest. His body was found on the sidewalk, and his Timberland boots and wallet were stolen.

His family holds on to memories of the man gone too soon.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information. Tips can be submitted to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.