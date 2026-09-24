Ex-Detroit nurse found guilty of criminal sexual conduct on two of five counts

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The Brief A former Detroit nurse was convicted on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury trial also found him not guilty on three other charges. He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.



A former Detroit nurse was found guilty of two criminal sexual conduct counts and not guilty on three other counts following a jury trial.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios had been charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following his arrest in 2025.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for Oct. 23. He was remanded to custody.

He is still facing sexual assault charges in several other cases. He has also been sued by several women in a separate civil case.

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