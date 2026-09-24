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Ex-Detroit nurse found guilty of criminal sexual conduct on two of five counts

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 24, 2026 3:11 PM EDT
Published September 24, 2026 3:11 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A former Detroit nurse was convicted on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
    • A jury trial also found him not guilty on three other charges.
    • He will be sentenced on Oct. 23.

(FOX 2) - A former Detroit nurse was found guilty of two criminal sexual conduct counts and not guilty on three other counts following a jury trial.

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios had been charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct following his arrest in 2025.

He is scheduled to be sentenced for Oct. 23. He was remanded to custody.

He is still facing sexual assault charges in several other cases. He has also been sued by several women in a separate civil case. 

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Detroit nurse accused in sex assaults bound over by judge
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Detroit nurse accused in sex assaults bound over by judge

The 47-year-old is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two of his patients in August.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit