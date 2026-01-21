The Brief A Detroit nurse already named in three sexual assault cases has been charged with crimes in five more incidents. Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios assaulted patients while he worked as a nurse in Livonia and Detroit. He was also charged under a new criminal statute involving misrepresenting medical treatments involving penetration and sexual touching.



An ex-nurse who worked at a Detroit hospital has been named in five more sexual assault cases involving patients.

The number of alleged criminal sexual conduct cases against Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios is now up to eight, according to the Wayne County prosecutor. Kym Worthy announced the additional charges on Wednesday, which include a relatively new sexual assault statute involving misrepresentation of a medical practice.

She called on any other victims to come forward, saying she would not be surprised if the number of cases rose.

In total, he's been charged with more than 20 counts of criminal sexual conduct.

‘A betrayal of patient trust’

Prosecutor Worthy announced five new cases against an ex-nurse who has already been named in three other alleged sexual assaults that took place over 2025.

The majority of the offenses took place in the medical examination room, and involved women who had been admitted as patients.

"Imagine this: you are sitting in a hospital or a clinic, waiting to find out what the heck is wrong with you. You're in pain, you're scared, and you're at your most vulnerable," Worthy said. "When a trusted medical professional comes in to your aid, you're supposed to be comforted and supported. The polar opposite happened in this case in the worst possible way."

Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios, 47 of Wayne, has been named in eight different sexual conduct cases.

The backstory:

Figueroa-Berrios, 47, of Wayne, is behind the sexual assaults of five separate women, the prosecutor said on Wednesday.

One of the cases stems back to Nov. 23, 2021 when Figueroa-Berrios worked at a psychiatric hospital in Livonia as a nurse. He allegedly sexually assaulted a 34-year-old woman from Westland around 2 a.m. when she was admitted as a patient.

Worthy said her office was reviewing a related matter when this incident was discovered. Livonia police had investigated the case and sent it along to the prosecutors office in 2022.

She said it was not uncovered by the prosecutors office because "there were no documents in our brand-new-at-the-time Wayne County Prosecutor's Office case management system."

The case was later found in September of 2025 and the prosecutor's office asked for Livonia police to resend the case. Worthy said Livonia police were not responsible for the delay.

In that case, he was charged with one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He's expected to be arraigned in that case on Jan. 22.

Timeline:

Worthy announced four other cases as well. Every one allegedly took place while he worked at Sinai-Grace hospital in Detroit.

On Dec. 18, 2024, Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted a 22-year-old victim from Detroit at approximately 8 p.m. - one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On July 1, 2025, Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted a 35-year-old woman from Detroit at approximately 3:10 p.m. - one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

On July 28, 2025 Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman from Detroit at approximately 1 p.m. - two counts of sexual conduct, misrepresentation of medical treatment and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

On Aug. 24, 2025, Figueroa-Berrios sexually assaulted a 26-year-old woman from Detroit sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - two counts of sexual conduct, misrepresentation of medical treatment and one count of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

Zoom out:

Figueroa-Berrios has been in custody since October 2025 after failing to post bond following his arraignment in three other cases.

They include one alleged sexual assault in a porta-potty in Detroit and two others while he was working as a nurse at Sinai-Grace. The victims include a 41-year-old Sterling Heights woman who Figueroa-Berrios forced into the porta-potty. He knew the victim, but the two were not in a relationship, Worthy said.

The charges from that case include two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one in the third degree and one in the fourth degree.

The other two cases happened on Aug. 12, involving a 31-year-old woman from Detroit, and on Aug. 19, involving a 37-year-old woman from Detroit. In the Aug. 12 case, he is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, one in the third degree and one in the fourth degree.

In the Aug. 19 case, he has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A new criminal statute

Figueroa-Berrios was charged with a new criminal statute that involves medical professionals misrepresenting a treatment.

The treatment involved penetration in one case and sexual touching in another, which are 25- and 20-year felonies respectively.

The new criminal statute took effect in 2023.