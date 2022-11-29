Wind Advisory for Wednesday brings strong gusts

Hello gang, a strong cold front will cross the area overnight. and some evening showers are likely in advance of the front.

Also, a gusty breeze Tuesday evening will lead to a blustery day Wednesday with some gusts up near 45 miles per hour. A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday for all of southeast Michigan.

Colder air will return Wednesday night into Thursday night before moderating temps arrive Friday.

For the rest of Tuesday evening and overnight, it will be cloudy and breezy with a few rain showers and a low near 38.

On Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, blustery and cooler with an early high of 43.

For Thursday: Sun and clouds and chilly, with a high of 38.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, not as cold with a high near 50.

On Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high of 52.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a light mix of rain and snow during the evening hours - and a high near 40.

For Monday: Cloudy, with a few rain showers and a high of 44.

Enjoy,

-Luterman



